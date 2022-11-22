Kristin Cavallari Elevates Sparkling Little Black Dress With Sandal Heels

Kristin Cavallari was photographed stepping out in New York today in an all-black ensemble. Cavallari’s monochrome look consisted of a modernized little black dress made of a shiny sequined black fabric with a bodycon fit.

The garment featured a daring plunging neckline and a multicolored shine that had the Uncommon James owner dazzling. Overtop the glittery piece, Cavallari wore a lengthy coat kept open to show off her dress, the structured style made of thick warm fabric.

Kristin Cavallari is seen in SoHo on Nov. 21, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Taking many forms over the years, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

Kristin Cavallari is seen in SoHo on Nov. 21, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On her feet, the Cavallari opted for black strappy sandal heels with thin winding straps. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Black straps ran across the top of Cavallari’s feet and behind her heels for a dizzying slingback appearance. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Cavallari included.

Kristin Cavallari is seen in SoHo on Nov. 21, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

