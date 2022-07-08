Kristin Cavallari’s Cutout Midi Dress Delivers Vibrant Orange Energy With Woven Mules

Kristin Cavallari posed in a summery look on her social media.

The “Hills” alum posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story on Friday morning, just after releasing her new fall campaign for her jewelry brand, Uncommon James, starring herself and Tyler Cameron. In the photo, she showed off her Friday outfit, which consisted of an orange midi dress. The fitted dress featured a ribbing detail, spaghetti straps, and cutouts along the sides of the torso. Cavallari added pieces from her jewelry line for extra flair, including a layered gold necklace, several rings and a chain bracelet.

Cavallari posing on her Instagram story on July 8. CREDIT: Instagram/ Kristin Cavallari

The influencer added a pair of summery shoes to finish off her look. She wore a pair of beige raffia heeled mules. Her shoes featured a woven material as well as a square toe. The straw-like material is a popular choice for hats and bags, especially in the summer, but Cavallari proves that it can be just as cute in footwear.

When it comes to her style, the “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Isabel Marant and Bottega Veneta. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

When it comes to the red carpet and formal occasions, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Schutz and Gucci. She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

