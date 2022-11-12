Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes

Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel.

The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer weather in Miami. The fashion entrepreneur carried a quilted tan tote over her shoulder and strung on gold jewelry, most likely from her very own line. Cavallari lugged a white and black rolling suitcase around and wore her hair in waves parted down the middle, finishing off her look.

Kristin Cavallari taking a selfie on her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

On her feet, “The Hills” cast member left her coveted cowboy boots at home, trading them in for colorful Nikes with an oversized silhouette. Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

