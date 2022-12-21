Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up in Teddy Bear Coat & Shearling Utility Boots for Ice Skating

Kristin Cavallari went ice skating in style in Chattanooga, Tenn.

She coordinated creme hues with camel-colored shearling collar utility boots and the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat. The winter coat was left unbuttoned and her snug round-neck sweater was tucked in diagonally to one side of her light-wash jeans. As for her hair, she styled it in soft curls and complemented the neutral look with a glossed-pink lip.

Before slipping into ice skates for the activity, Cavallari arrived in boots. Her hiking utility boots featured a chunky black sole, metal hooks paired with lace-up brown laces, and a shearling collar that ran deep into the tongue of the boot as well. Hiking boots have taken on a chic aesthetic, some even come with a platform silhouette to heighten their versatility.

From suede clogs to seasonal boots, the Uncommon James founder sports comfortably stylish footwear — all of which has been remodeled by designer brands with a modern feel. She’ll go casual for some outings but will also step out in a sparkling little black dress and simple strappy sandals that don’t need many accessories to compliment her style.

The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

