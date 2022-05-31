Kristin Cavallari Experiments With the Little Black Angular Dress & Strappy Sandals

Kristin Cavallari shared her outfit on Instagram on Saturday, standing in front of her enviable shoe wall as she offered her style inspiration for the night.

Kristin Cavallari on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The social media personality donned a black strappy dress with a sweetheart neckline; it had thick straps holding it up over Cavallari’s shoulders, making it much like any ordinary little black dress. The details that set the dress apart from the typical LBD lies in the crisscrossed tie detailing on each side of the piece, threaded through silver eyelets.

The dress also sports an asymmetrical hem with a slit running right up the side. The hem is geometric and sharp, giving the dress an interesting shape.

Cavallari wore gold rings, a gold watch, and gold dangly earrings from her own brand Uncommon James to complete the look.

For shoes, the star opted for practical footwear, securing her feet in black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself is skinny and long while the toe is rounded, contrasting the harsher lines at the hem of the dress. A black straps runs across the top of Cavallari’s feet, the shoes buckling at the ankles.

The shoe silhouette has been seen on countless stars for their wearability and practicality. The footwear goes with just about everything, making them the perfect shoe for every occasion.