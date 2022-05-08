Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Her Son’s 8th Birthday in Oversized Flannel and Chic Western Boots

Kristin Cavallari gave Wild West style a chic makeover to celebrate her son’s eighth birthday.

For the occasion, the Uncommon James designer shared a photo with her middle son, Jaxon Cavallari, on Instagram. For the occasion, she wore a white tank top beneath and oversized thick black, white and orange flannel shirt. Completing her look were black skinny jeans with distressed knees, as well as a delicate gold necklace.

The photo prominently shoes Jaxon Cavallari’s face covered by a metallic gold “8” balloon — a choice Kristin Cavallari and her children made together, which she explained in the caption.

“Every year it gets harder to come up with creative ways to hide their faces so I can post a pic on their bdays (yes, I realize a lot of you don’t get it — I want my kids to make their own decision to be on social media instead of me making it for them). Well, this photo isn’t great but it’s Jax’s birthday and my little man is 8 today which blows my mind,” she shared in the caption. “Jaxy, my little Mozzy, you are the funniest kid I know. Always up for a good time, you are pure light my love. Part rebel, part kind, sweet soul, there’s never a dull moment with you. Keep being you and growing into this incredible young man. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Giving the former “The Hills” star’s look a sharp finish was a pair of Western boots. With brown suede uppers, pointed toes and curved shafts, the style was instantly reminiscent of cowgirl and cowboy-esque pairs that have been trending in recent months. However, giving the pair a contemporary spin was a calf-high silhouette — plus a set of 2-inch kitten heels, making them ideal for easy movement (but maybe not horseback riding).

Western boots have expanded in popularity in recent months, due to a return to nostalgic style and their comfort factor. Styles with pointed or steel-tipped toes, as well as the pair’s angular soles, embroidered uppers and Cuban heels, have become especially popular — as seen in new styles from brands Anine Bing, Jeffrey Campbell and Isabel Marant. Aside from Cavallari, stars including Gwen Stefani, Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lopez have also worn DSquared2, Zara and Ralph Lauren Western boots in recent weeks.

Cavallari’s no stranger to sharp heels herself, posing for a mirror selfie in a slick pair of white mules early this month. She’s also slipped into Western boots before, donning a golden yellow pair while kissing Tyler Cameron in Uncommon James’ upcoming fall ’22 campaign.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.