Kristin Cavallari Gets Weekend Ready in Blush Slip Dress and White Jimmy Choo Sandals

Kristin Cavallari shared her outfit on Instagram on Saturday, standing in front of her enviable shoe wall as she offered her style inspiration for the night.

The business owner and reality star wished her followers a good weekend, looking as if she was about to head out of the house. In the snap, Cavallari is seen wearing a fitted blush pink slip dress from Anine Bing. The dress was knee length and fitted with a little side slit and thin spaghetti straps. Cavallari repped her jewelry brand Uncommon James as she always does, accessorizing with dainty layered gold chains, a few chunky rings, a gold watch, and a gold chain bracelet, taking a maximalist approach to her gilded bling. Keeping the gold theme going, Cavallari held onto a gold chain bag made of a white material with a gold clasps from Chanel. The stylish brand owner let her wavy blond hair down and wore minimal makeup, opting for a natural look.

Kristin Cavallari in her home taking a selfie on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

When it came down to choosing shoes, the choice was obvious. Cavallari went for her favorite, a pair of white strappy sandals heels from Jimmy Choo. The heel itself is skinny and long while the toes took a geometric shape, contrasting the breezy and silky slip dress. Thick white straps run across the top of Cavallari’s feet, the middle of the three straps slightly twisted and braided to give the style added interest. Sandal heels have become immensely popular among many stars for their versatility. The shoe style comes in just about every shade you can think of, making them the perfect summer heel for those of us who have a hard time choosing. When Cavallari isn’t wearing heels, the reality star is partial to a good pair of cowboy boots.

