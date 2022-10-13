Kristin Cavallari Gets Casual Chic in Ripped Skinny Jeans & Barely-There Sandals for Mirror Selfie

Kristin Cavallari knows how to meld comfort with style. The designer took to Instagram to share her outfit of the day today with her 4.5 million followers on the platform.

Cavallari uploaded a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story. The “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” star wore a comfy attire. Her look featured a white tank crop top by Free People, skinny ripped jeans by Re/done, and a light floor-length KIM + ONO coat. She added delicate gold accessories from her jewelry brand Uncommon James including a necklace with a single hoop detail at its center, rings on each hand, and a watch.

Kristin Cavallari wearing a Free People top, Re/done jeans, a KIM + ONO coat, Larroude heels, and Uncommon James jewelry. CREDIT: via Instagram

As for footwear, Cavallari chose nude sandals by Larroude. The pair of shoes featured 3.25-inch heels, elasticized back strap and crisscross straps at the upper.

Many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

A closer look at Kristin Cavallari’s shoes by Larroude.

The Uncommon Beauty founder often posts similar photos showcasing a range of everyday wear and dressy styles. On July 27th, she posted a mirror selfie in a vibrant coordinating bustier silhouette and bubble heels with signature gold jewelry. On September 15th, she posed in an aqua blue dress with ruched gathering details and pastel yellow pumps, a shoe style she often wears.

