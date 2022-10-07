Kristin Cavallari Teases Her Shoe Closet in Denim on Denim Outfit & Cowboy Boots

Kristin Cavallari snapped a mirror selfie yesterday, taking the photo at home and revealing part of her shoe closet. Dressed in denim on denim, Cavallari channeled her best western girl vibes while wearing cowboy boots.

The star’s outfit consisted of a long sleeve dark wash button-up denim shirt tucked into high-waisted fitted even darker denim jeans. The social media star wore lots of gold rings, a watch, and a gold chain, most likely from Cavallari’s own brand. The television personality slung a white leather bag over her shoulder to complete the look.

Kristin Cavallari snapping an outfit selfie posted to her Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Giving the former “The Hills” star’s look a sharp finish was a pair of Western boots. The tanned boots featured brown suede uppers, pointed toes and curved shafts, the style was instantly reminiscent of cowgirl and cowboy-esque pairs that have been trending in recent months. However, giving the pair a contemporary spin was a calf-high silhouette — plus a set of 2-inch heels, making them ideal for easy movement.

Western boots have expanded in popularity in recent months, due to a return to the nostalgic style and their comfort factor. Silhouettes with pointed or steel-tipped toes, as well as the pair’s angular soles, embroidered uppers, and Cuban heels, have become especially popular — as seen in new styles from brands Anine Bing, Jeffrey Campbell, and Isabel Marant.

It’s safe to say Cavallari loves boots. In her shoe closet selfie, you can find over 25 pairs of boots in different styles and colors. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

