Kristin Cavallari Pops in an Electric Blue Midi Dress Paired With White Strappy Sandals

Kristin Cavallari pops in blue for her latest gig and Instagram post. “The Hills” star shared a photoset to the platform today that showed her smiling while wearing a stylish look.

For the outfit, Cavallari donned an electrifying blue dress that came to her calf and incorporated a chic cutout design in the middle of the garment. The piece also had a plunging neckline and a thin strap that wrapped around her neck paired with two thick dress straps.

To complete everything, the “Very Cavallari” star slipped on a pair of white strappy sandals that added a nice contrast against her vibrant blue dress. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and included a toe strap that wrapped around her big toe and extended up her foot.

Cavallari has a very trendy yet comfortable sartorial aesthetic. In both her live appearance and on her Instagram feed alike, she displays her distinct tastes in stylish ways. For example, we’ve recently spotted Cavallari wearing a sports bra, leggings and white sneakers while getting active during a workout. And we’ve also seen her wearing a pom-pom hat, puffer jacket and thick black boots to hit the slopes in a warm ensemble.

When she graces red carpets, Cavallari dons creations from brands like Kaufmanfranco, Zac Posen, Elizabeth and James and Rebecca Taylor.

The “Laguna Beach” star is no stranger to the fashion industry and has her own line of jewelry, Uncommon James, that creates classic pieces like necklaces, bracelets and earrings. Previously, she collaborated on shoes with the footwear label Chinese Laundry.

