Kristin Cavallari Makes a Case for the Little Black Set With Strappy Sandals

Kristin Cavallari made a case for the little black set as a spring essential in her Instagram post on Saturday.

The television personality snapped a mirror selfie in a sleek monochrome look. On top, she wore a cropped long-sleeve shirt with a deep V-neckline and a thin bow tied at the center. She matched the top with a high-waisted skirt that included an asymmetrical shape.

Kristin Cavallari in a black set with strappy sandal heels and a Chanel bag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

The 35-year-old slipped into a pair of strappy black sandals. The shoes, which gave her some height with their stiletto heel, featured straps that ran across her toebed and wrapped around her ankle.

Strappy sandals like these are a celebrity favorite this summer. The shoes give any look a refined put-together aesthetic. Aside from Cavallari, stars like Sofia Vergara, Emily Ratajkowski and Chrissy Teigen have also slipped on sleek mules and heels from Versace, Loewe and Gianvito Rossi in recent weeks.

When it came to accessories, she kept it simple. She carried a classic Chanel quilted handbag in white. The bag also featured a contrasting black double “C” logo at the clasp and black detail across the strap.

The Uncommon James founder took the photo in front of her shoe shelves. Her impressive collection included sneakers such as platform Converse, Nike Air Force 1 and Golden Goose as well as leopard-print boots and suede knee-high boots.

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal, $398.

To Buy: Alexander Wang Nova High Heel Sandal, $595.