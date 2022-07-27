Kristin Cavallari’s Blood Orange Bikini-Bodice Mini Dress Packs a Punch With Coral Schutz Block Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari packs a hot punch in a new mirror selfie for Instagram shared on Monday. The TV personality delivered boisterous color to contrast her usual subtle and soft styles.

Kristin Cavallari. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

The Uncommon James entrepreneur is usually wearing light and neutral colors, but she opted to explore something more vibrant in a showstopper of a dress by Gauge81, done in a daring blood orange color and length. The brand’s Chaleg Linen Blend sleeveless dress had thin straps that went down into a sweetheart-shaped cut.

The front had a peekaboo skin detail as the under-bust was exposed. The design of this shape resembled one of the newer bikini trends of an underwire bra. The mini dress ended at her mid-thigh.

Cavallari, of course, wore her signature blond waves down as they danced over her shoulders. She accessorized in her brand’s gold dangling necklaces and an assortment of other gold jewelry, which included rings on her left hand and a gold watch for some more sparkle to the bold dress.

Schutz’s “Ully” sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This dress could be worn for many nightwear occasions, especially through the summer season. To go along with this little number, she continued the hot-red flavor with even more bright colors as she wore coral strappy sandals. Her Schutz “Ully” mules had a strap around the midfoot and around the toe and was set on a block heel.

