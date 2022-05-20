Kristin Cavallari Used Sinuous Big-Toe Sandals to Elevate a Crop Top & Ripped Skinny Jeans

Kristin Cavallari paired a tried and true combination to chic levels.

“The Hills” alum posted to her Instagram story on Wednesday showing off a black crop top with a square neckline and thin spaghetti straps. She paired the top with a pair of light-wash distressed skinny jeans. She cuffed the hems of the high-waisted jeans just slightly.

Cavallari posing on her Instagram story on May 18. CREDIT: Instagram

The television personality accessorized the simple but sleek look with gold jewelry from her Uncommon James accessories line. She added earrings, layered necklaces rings and a chunky gold watch to the ensemble to glam it up.

She elevated the outfit with her shoes, which were a pair of black strappy heels. Her shoes featured a toe loop and several cascading straps covering her ankles and midfoot. The thin stiletto heels reached roughly 4 inches in height.

Strappy sandals like these are a celebrity favorite this summer. The shoes give any look a refined put-together aesthetic. Aside from Cavallari, stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Vergara and Chrissy Teigen have also slipped on sleek mules and heels from Loewe, Versace and Gianvito Rossi in recent weeks.

Lately, Cavallari has been embracing the warmer weather and it shows through her looks. She often posts to her Instagram page to show fans more of her style. Last April, she styled a pair of cutoff denim shorts with a woven halter top and added flip-flops to the outfit.

See more of Cavallari’s street style through the years in this gallery.