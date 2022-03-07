Kristin Cavallari Does Denim-On-Denim With Animal Print Sneakers for ACM Awards Rehearsal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari posed with a microphone in hand for Instagram as she prepared for her hosting duties tonight for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. The event is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video tonight beginning 8 p.m. ET. Country music icon Dolly Parton will be hosting the event alongside reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett. Fans can expect performances from country music’s biggest superstars, including Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music, Breland and Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, and Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, and Ashley McBryde, Carrie Underwood and more.

Cavallari wore distressed black skinny jeans for the rehearsal, keeping things casual in a white tank top tucked into the jeans. Cavallari sported a fleece-lined denim jacket that helped the star add a cozy touch to the look. The star wore minimum gold jewelry and kept her makeup and hair simple and clean. When it came down to footwear, Cavallari opted for comfort, slipping on Golden Goose black and white sneakers with white laces.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in Country Music and will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations and surprising moments. Country music has seen major crossover success and a fast-growing global audience, and this year on Prime Video, the ACM Awards will bring the genre’s biggest stars and the year’s biggest hits to a worldwide audience streaming live on Prime Video globally.

