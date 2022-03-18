×
Kristen Stewart Brightens Up in Chic Yellow Crop Top & Matching Skirt With White Louboutin Pumps

By Amina Ayoud
Kristen Stewart wore an epic two-piece set in San Fransisco yesterday in a photo shared on Instagram by her stylist Tara Swennen.

The “Spencer” actress modeled an Alessandra Rich sunshine yellow crop top and matching maxi skirt. The set had white stripes and the skirt incorporated silver buttons. The slightly smokey eye, chunky silver rings and silver necklaces on the actress round out the look. The bright yellow hints at a yearning for spring days, where flowers bloom and pastels are preferred. It’s the playful youthfulness and attention to small details that make this look a win.

For shoes, Stewart and her stylist settle on white pointed Christian Louboutin pumps with an exceptionally pointed toe. The shoe is both masculine and feminine, playing on the structured toe and the slight swooping or curved arch. The shade of white of the shoe matches the hem and stripes present, keeping a color scheme going.

See more of Stewart’s style through the years. 

Elevate your style and step into white heels.

 

sam edelman, white pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $130.

nine west, heels, white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Nine West Flax Pumps, $63.

white pumps, heels, schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Schutz S-Kitty Pumps, $96  (was $120).

