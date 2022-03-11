Kristen Stewart Coordinates an Oversized Pinstriped Shoes With Versatile Oxfords for a Night Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristen Stewart continues to show why suits will always be chic. The “Twilight” star was spotted wearing a dressy look while out and about in New York City on Thursday night.

Stewart went with a charcoal gray overcoat that came to her calves. Underneath, she went with a blue and gray pinstripe suit that encompassed a double-breasted blazer and silver buttons for a touch of glitz. Her trousers were cropped above the ankle and exposed thick white socks that added contrast to her dark ensemble.

Kristen Stewart out and about in New York on March 10, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Stewart went with a pair of black Oxfords. The shoes feature slick leather uppers and have a raised sole for extra support. Shiny lace-up shoes have become a popular silhouette due to their versatility that make them seamlessly transition from the board room to a night out. Some of the celebrities that are fans of the style include Zaya Wade, Blake Lively and Millie Bobby Brown.

Kristen Stewart out and about in New York on March 10, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Stewart has a chic and unique sartorial taste that permeates her Instagram feed and streetwear pics. She often wears structured pieces and printed separates that align with her distinct interests while also adding her own spin to popular trends. Recently, we spotted Stewart wearing a plaid velvet suit paired with silver metallic loafers.

The “Spencer” actress is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Chanel over the years.

CREDIT: Prada

