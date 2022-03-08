Kristen Stewart Looks Angelic in White Crop Top & ‘Hot Chick’ Pumps at The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominee Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristen Stewart looked clean and classic at her latest event.

The “Twilight” alum attended The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Nominees Night on Monday evening in Beverly Hills, Calif. Other celebrities like Ariana DeBose and Denis Villeneuve were also in attendance. Stewart wore a white strapless crop top with a soft, blush pink pencil skirt to the event. Both pieces were from Australian designer Maticevski. She opted for a few rings but otherwise went accessory-free.

Kristin Stewart at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Nominees Night on March 7. CREDIT: PMC

The “Spencer” star matched her shoes to her top flawlessly. She slipped into a pair of white pumps from Christian Louboutin. The Hot Chick 100mm Heels featured a pointed toe and scalloped edge at collar. The thin stiletto heel reached 4 inches in height. Stewart’s style is available on Ssense for $745.

A closer look at Stewart’s heels. CREDIT: PMC

Stewart’s style can be considered a twist on punky edge, oftentimes opting for darker pieces from brands such as Dr. Martens, Malone Souliers, Vans and Thom Browne amongst other major labels. Dipping her toes into the high fashion world, Stewart signed on as an ambassador for Chanel beauty in 2016 and has since appeared in a series of ad campaigns for the brand on top of continuously sitting front row at all the label’s runway shows.

