Kristen Stewart Exudes Hollywood Glamour In Slinky Crystal Gown at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Kristen Stewart made an elegant arrival at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in LA. Stewart is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

The award-winning actress graced the red carpet in a slinky Dolce and Gabbana gown covered in crystals. Stewart exuded Hollywood glamour by coordinating the glittery form-fitting number with soft curls that were swept to the side of her face. To further elevate the moment, the “Charlie’s Angels” star added a sultry smoke eye and a rosy pink lip. To ensure that the focus would be on her dress, she opted for minimal accessories.

Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, CA on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kristen Stewart attends the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, CA on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The length of her dress made it hard to get a glimpse at her footwear choice: a pair of nude Jimmy Choo platform sandals. The style fit into Stewart’s sleek heel rotation on the red carpet, which often features pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals. When it comes to fashion, the filmmaker has a chic sartorial sense. Stewart often wears structured pieces and printed separates that align with her distinct interests while also adding her own spin to popular trends. As an ambassador for Chanel, the fashion house is often her go-to choice.

The Critics’ Choice Awards honor the year’s top pictures and performances of film and television. This year’s event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will be broadcast from Los Angeles. Leading the film categories are “West Side Story” and “Belfast,” while the TV side is led by “Succession.” The Critics Choice acting categories are led by stars from most nominated projects, including Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield.

