Kristen Stewart Dresses Down a Suit & Cap Toe Chanel Pumps With Some Grunge Details for ‘Stephen Colbert’

Kristen Stewart embraces a relaxed black and white style palette for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The “Twilight” star attended the show yesterday to talk about what it was like playing Princess Diana Spencer in her latest film, “Spencer.” The drama debuted on Nov. 5, 2021 and Stewart was nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe award. For the ensemble, Stewart donned a white button-down that was left open and paired it with a white tank top underneath. Along with the tank top, Stewart’s messy bun emphasized a grungy twist to a polished look. On the lower half, she slipped on a pair of black trousers and suspenders that provided color contrast. She accessorized with silver necklaces.

Kristen Stewart on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Jan. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Kristen Stewart on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Jan. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

For shoes, Stewart donned a pair of black and white lace-up cap toe heels from Chanel. They featured a white upper and black laces.

Stewart has been seen recently donning relaxed and yet fashionable looks that all have a refined trait to them. She’s particularly fond of Chanel, which makes sense since she was a muse for Karl Lagerfeld and has starred in many ads as the brand’s ambassador; she has an affinity for the luxury label’s crisp tweeds and decadent shoes. She also has an affinity for slouchy denim and glitzy jumpsuits that also have her eye for functionality and trendiness.

The “Charlie’s Angels” actress is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Balenciaga and other labels.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and guest Jonathan Van Ness on Jan. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

On this episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Jonathan Ness was a guest star, and chatted to Colbert about their new Netflix series, “Getting Curious,” that premieres globally on the streaming service on Jan. 28.

