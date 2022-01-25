×
Kristen Stewart Dresses Down a Suit & Cap Toe Chanel Pumps With Some Grunge Details for ‘Stephen Colbert’

By Jacorey Moon
Kristen Stewart embraces a relaxed black and white style palette for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The “Twilight” star attended the show yesterday to talk about what it was like playing Princess Diana Spencer in her latest film, “Spencer.” The drama debuted on Nov. 5, 2021 and Stewart was nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe award. For the ensemble, Stewart donned a white button-down that was left open and paired it with a white tank top underneath. Along with the tank top, Stewart’s messy bun emphasized a grungy twist to a polished look. On the lower half, she slipped on a pair of black trousers and suspenders that provided color contrast. She accessorized with silver necklaces.

Kristen Stewart, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, black and white, jan 24 2022
Kristen Stewart on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Jan. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday's January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kristen Stewart on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Jan. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

For shoes, Stewart donned a pair of black and white lace-up cap toe heels from Chanel. They featured a white upper and black laces.

Stewart has been seen recently donning relaxed and yet fashionable looks that all have a refined trait to them. She’s particularly fond of Chanel, which makes sense since she was a muse for Karl Lagerfeld and has starred in many ads as the brand’s ambassador; she has an affinity for the luxury label’s crisp tweeds and decadent shoes. She also has an affinity for slouchy denim and glitzy jumpsuits that also have her eye for functionality and trendiness.

The “Charlie’s Angels” actress is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Balenciaga and other labels.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Jonathan Van Ness during Monday's January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and guest Jonathan Van Ness on Jan. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

On this episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Jonathan Ness was a guest star, and chatted to Colbert about their new Netflix series, “Getting Curious,” that premieres globally on the streaming service on Jan. 28.

Flip through the gallery to see Stewart’s standout red carpet shoe style. 

Pop on a pair of black and white lace-up heels for a streamlined look.

Jessica Simpson Wesira Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Wesira Pump, $70

Alaïa 90mm Calf Leather Pumps With Studs And Ankle Wrap Tie
CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Alaïa 90mm Calf Leather Pumps With Studs And Ankle Wrap Tie, $1,190

Thom Browne Lace-Up 50mm Heeled Pumps
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Thom Browne Lace-Up 50mm Heeled Pumps, $950

