Kristen Stewart Takes Tomboy Style in Black & White Tweed Skirt with Combat Boots to Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Kristen Stewart attended Chanel’s spring 2023 show in Paris at the tail end of Paris Fashion Week, The star sat front row among Chanel lovers and fashion fanatics alike.

Like a good Chanel ambassador, Stewart was dressed head to toe with the French brand’s creations, including their trademark tweed and sturdy footwear.

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Dressed in stripes, the former “Twilight” saga actress wore a black and white monogrammed long sleeve crop top, which she wore with a coordinating midi skirt fitted with shiny black buttons and inky black matching trim. Accessorizing in a minimalistic fashion, the Academy Award-winner donned a decorative gilded watch which Stewart wore alongside a chunky silver chain. The 32-year-old’s hair was kept down and styled in a shaggy mullet moment that offered the ensemble a certain amount of edge Stewart seems to naturally possess.

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

In true tomboyish fashion, Stewart laced up bulky black polished combat boots, the footwear sporting block heels, matt black laces, and gold hardware. Combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct.04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel.

The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

