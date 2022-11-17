Kristen Bell Shines in Floral Dress & Platform Sandals at ‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Los Angeles Premiere

Kristen Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "The People We Hate At The Wedding" at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell sparkled at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, “The People We Hate At The Wedding” held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. The film officially premieres on Prime Video on Nov. 18 and follows a family as tensions ramp up among siblings in the week leading up to their half-sister’s wedding.

Bell took a bold approach to style for the event. The award-winning actress wore a dark blue sequin dress. The garment had a mock neck with short fitted sleeves and was decorated with floral embellishments allover. The piece also had fringe details near the hem.

Kristen Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “The People We Hate At The Wedding” at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency /

Kristen Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “The People We Hate At The Wedding” at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a touch of glam to her look, the “Veronica Mars” alum accessorized with several jewels from Erdem and Reza. Bell styled her hair in a low ponytail and went with soft makeup and a glossy pink pout.

Completing the “Frozen” star’s look was a set of black platform sandals. The silhouette had a thick strap across the toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a rectangular heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Kristen Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “The People We Hate At The Wedding” at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency /

Bell’s footwear often is more on the casual side. The entertainer is known for favoring cozy slippers, clogs and slides by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Her casual ensembles also feature sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s formal footwear includes metallic, colorful and neutral pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman.

