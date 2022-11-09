Kristen Bell Styles Eggplant Power Suit With Red Crocodile Boots for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kristen Bell put a trendy twist on a traditional power suit for her appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The award-winning actress sat down with Clarkson today to chat about being honored with the Disney Legend Award for her performance in the hit movie, “Frozen” and her new Netflix film “The People We Hate at the Wedding.”

When it came to the outfit, Bell wore an eggplant suit by NYDJ. Her ensemble consisted of the Classic Blazer Jacket and Straight Leg Trouser Pants. She complemented the wardrobe with a skintight turtleneck top that featured a slightly ruffled neckline and thumb holes on the sleeves.

Kristen Bell appears on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The “Veronica Mars” star parted her hair on the side and styled it straight. To place more emphasis on her look, Bell simply accessorized with dainty matching earrings and a few midi rings.

Related Jaden Smith Spins Classic Suiting With Ruffled Tuxedo & Chunky Boots at CFDA Awards 2022 Kris Jenner Looks Effortlessly Chic in Pleated Skirt & Stiletto Boots For Date Night With Boyfriend Corey Gamble Britney Spears Poses in Re-Worn $68 Crop Top and Wedge Boots with Hot Pants at Home

Giving her look a bold finish, Bell slipped into a pair of red crocodile-embossed leather boots. The silhouette included a triangular pointed toe and was set with a thin stiletto heel.

Crocodile-embossed shoes are trending this fall. Kelsea Ballerini wore blue crocodile boots at the ASCAP Country Music Awards Reception on Nov. 7. In October, Alexandra Daddario wore the style in brown at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock launch party.

(L-R) Anna Diop, Kristen Bell and Alex Aster on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Bell’s footwear often is more on the casual side. The entertainer is known for favoring cozy slippers, clogs and slides by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Her casual ensembles also feature sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s formal footwear includes metallic, colorful and neutral pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman.

PHOTOS: Discover Bell’s red carpet style evolution in the gallery.