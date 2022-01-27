Kristen Bell Pops in Red Leather Outfit & White ’70s Boots for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristen Bell was boldly dressed for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week.

The “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star arrived to set to film a hide-and-seek video in a bold red outfit by Nanushka. The actress wore vegan red leather pants for the occasion, layered under a matching red puffer jacket and layered under a long-sleeved top. Her look was complete with futuristic orange acetate-framed sunglasses.

Kristen Bell arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Kristen Bell arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Frozen” star slipped on a pair of white leather boots. The style featured pointed toes and thick black block heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. Bell’s boots added a distinctly ’70s element to her outfit, cementing it as both modern and futuristic.

Kristen Bell arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Bell’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Bell later changed into another monochrome red midi dress and pointed-toe boots for a sit-down interview with Kimmel. “It’s a red story today, Jimmy. It’s really more of am experience, the outfits today,” Bell humorously replied when Kimmel joked about her wearing a second red outfit. You can watch her full interview below.

White boots like Bell’s add a modern spin to the classic ankle boot style. Pairs with block heels bring added support, as well as a groovy neutral pop reminiscent of vintage go-go styles. In addition to Bell, stars like Margot Robbie, Chiara Ferragni and Lady Gaga have worn white boots by Chanel, Dior and Pleaser in recent weeks.

Kristen Bell arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Bell’s footwear often veers on the casual side. The “Queenpins” actress is known for favoring cozy slippers, slides and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Her casual ensembles also feature sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s red carpet footwear includes metallic, colorful and neutral pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

Discover Bell’s red carpet style evolution in the gallery.

Sharpen your next look with white boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Allegra K Chunky Heel boots, $47 (was $49).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Jarli boots, $100 (was $189).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anika boots, $170.