Kristen Bell Pops In Neon Yellow Leather Look & Versatile Jimmy Choo Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristen Bell was spotted heading out in Los Angeles today after her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Styling a major pop of color, Bell wore a neon yellow Bouguessa two-piece set and Jimmy Choo pumps in nude.

Kristen Bell is seen on Nov. 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Shading her face with large red ’70s-style Poppy Lissiman sunnies, the star’s set was made of a shiny leather fabric, the two-piece comprised of a collared button-down tucked into matching high-waisted trousers.

Rounding out the look, Bell wore statement rings fitted with brilliant gems and styled her mid-length blond locks in the middle.

Kristen Bell is seen on Nov. 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Bell stepped out in nude pumps with a glossy finish. The sharp footwear featured prominent pointed toes, as well as thin stiletto heels ranging around 4 inches in height. The neutral pair contrasted the neon hue of her jumpsuit, while offering the star a slight boost.

Related Oprah Winfrey Gets Cozy in Hooded Jumpsuit from Favorite Things List & Chunky Slide Sandals Taylor Swift Delivers Retro Gold Glamour in Plunging Jumpsuit & Sandals at AMAs 2022 Kristen Bell Shines in Floral Dress & Platform Sandals at 'The People We Hate At The Wedding' Los Angeles Premiere

The episode Bell appeared on saw the star discussing her new film, “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” which is available to stream now on Prime Video. The movie follows a family as tensions ramp up among siblings in the week leading up to their half-sister’s wedding. The film features a star-studded cast of characters, including Bell herself, along with Ben Platt, Allison Janney, and Dustin Milligan among others. The comedy film was directed by Claire Scanlon and adapted from a novel of the same name.

Kristen Bell is seen on Nov. 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Queenpins” actress is known for wearing slippers, slides and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Bell also often wears comfy sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s red carpet footwear includes styles from Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman, and Jimmy Choo.

PHOTOS: Check out Kristen Bell’s red carpet style evolution.

Channel Bell’s stylish shoe choices with these nude pointed pumps.

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Maxx Pointed Toe Pump, $60 (was $100)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Antonia Pointed Toe Pump, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Buy Now: Banana Republic Madison 12-Hour Pump, $60 (was $120)