Kristen Bell Fangirls Over Fellow Actor Jason Momoa In a Ribbed Maxi Dress and Chunky Platform Sandals on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Kristen Bell sat down with James Corden and Jason Momoa on “The Late Late Show.” The episode from Aug. 23 saw Bell wearing a tan maxi dress and matching closet staple heels.

Kristen Bell on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Tuesday, August 23, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

The “Frozen” actress’ fitted dress was made of a stretchy ribbed jersey knit with mid-length sleeves and a scoop neck. Bell minimally accessorized with a large pair of braided gold hoops and a few rings. The “Hello Bello” mogul paired the dress with block sandal heels that boasted an extreme platform that made Bell look much taller.

Kristen Bell and Jason Momoa on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

The shoe style is not for the faint of heart, however, the slip-on style can make a great addition to any wardrobe because of its versatility and comfort. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the shoe, allowing for more height than a traditional heel, without any added discomfort.

Kristen Bell and Jason Momoa on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Tuesday, August 23, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

The singer and children’s book author discussed her New York Times best-selling book entitled “The World Needs More Purple Schools” and bashfully confessed her love for co-guest star Jason Momoa. The latter half of the show was filled up with a musical performance by Meghan Trainor and Teddy Swims and a game entitled “Cell Phone Profile” which Trainor joined in.

The game saw Mamoa and Bell work alongside the singer to figure out which of the three stars’ cellphones was being shown on a screen-based off of clues like recently listened to podcasts, or receipts from food orders.

