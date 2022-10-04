×
Kristen Bell Goes Monochrome in Brown Dress & Strappy Sandals at Hasan Minhaj’s Netflix Party

By Tara Larson
Kristen Bell embraced fall hues during her latest outing. The “Good Place” actress attended the premiere party for the new Netflix Comedy Special “Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” on Monday in Los Angeles. The special premieres on Tuesday on the streaming service.

To the premiere, Bell went with a sparkly monochromatic look. She wore a brown ribbed dress that reached her ankles. The long-sleeve garment was made up of a shimmery material and included a v-neck with a collar. Bell added small earrings and a few gold rings, and she carried a shoulder bag in a brown suede material.

kristen bell, brown dress, ribbed, brown strappy sandals, purse, netflix, Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester, la
Bell attends the premiere party for Netflix Comedy Special ‘Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester’ on Oct. 3.
CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bell kept the brown theme going with her footwear. The “Frozen” star wore brown strappy sandals with a square toe. Her shoes featured two thin straps across the top of the foot in a leather material and a heel that reached at least 3 inches.

Bell’s footwear often is more on the casual side. The “Queenpins” actress is known for favoring cozy slippers, clogs and slides by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Her casual ensembles also feature sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s formal footwear includes metallic, colorful and neutral pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman.

Discover how Bell’s red carpet style has evolved over the years in the gallery.

