Kristen Bell Slips on Sandals & Knit Dress for ‘Baking It’ Celebrity Holiday Special

Kristen Bell kept things neutral as she starred in Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s celebrity holiday special “Baking It.” The actress joined the holiday baking competition alongside Fred Armisen, Nicole Richie, and JB Smoove to claim the title of “Best in Dough.”

The “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” actress slipped into a light brown long-sleeve knit dress with a fitted silhouette and a plunging collared neckline. She kept it minimal with the accessories opting for a dainty set of gold rings.

Nicole Richie, Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell, and JB Smoove star on Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s celebrity holiday special “Baking It.” CREDIT: Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK via Getty

The actress kept her dirty blond hair in a softly waved style which matched the effortless makeup look she sported that featured a winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

While completing the look, the actress slipped into a pair of brown leather sandals. The open-toe heels featured a mid-foot strap that matched in width with the toe strap. The square-toe sandals brought height to the look with a block heel that was at least 2 inches tall.

Bell’s usual footwear choices gravitate more towards casual styles. When off-duty, the “Veronica Mars” actress often slips into slippers, slides, and clogs from brands like Birkenstock, Ugg, and Allbirds. She has also been seen in sneakers by Nike and Under Armour and boots from Dr. Martens. When she’s stepping out for a red carpet event, Bell favors glamorous pumps or platform sandals from luxury labels like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman.

The “Baking It” celebrity holiday special will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT tonight on NBC.

