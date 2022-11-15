Kris Jenner Poses in Dramatic Octopus Dress & Pointy Boots for Her First-Ever Vogue Cover

Kris Jenner graced Vogue Czechoslovakia‘s December issue for their Vogue Leaders edition. “The Kardashians” star posted a slide show of images from the mostly black and white photoshoot to her Instagram yesterday.

The cover image saw Jenner in a custom black Travis Taddeo floor-length turtleneck dress and geometric silver Patricia Von Musulin bangles and earrings.

In a similar style, the second look saw the star wearing what appeared to be the same dress, alongside the same silver earrings. This time, she added a cape, sunglasses, sheer gloves and completed the outfit with a pair of stiletto-style black leather boots.

The “Momager” was also photographed in a black octopus-like Bad Binch Tongtong dress equipped with multiple arms coming out of the bottom of the dress. Jenner continued to wear those same black leather boots, the sharp stiletto heel offering the businesswoman a boost. Once again, the mom of six wore stacked silver bracelets and earrings to match.

A separate look saw Jenner bundled up in a lengthy black fur Saint Laurent coat. The social media personality wore chunky black platform lace-up boots to match and spiked up her hair for a grungier feel. Facing away from the camera, Jenner put on a brooding look, staring into the distance with her hands on the fur-laden lapels of her designer jacket. Jenner’s jewelry wasn’t visible.

