Kris Jenner Embraces The Barbiecore Trend With Flower Power Suit & Sharp Metallic Pumps at Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty Launch Party

Kris Jenner took a vibrant and sharp approach to monochromatic dressing during her latest outing.

The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family arrived in pretty pink style to support her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner at her Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The event turned into a star-studded family affair as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the celebration.

Kris Jenner arrives at the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Kris embraced the Barbiecore trend by stepping out in a hot pink suit by Valentino. The ensemble consisted of an oversized blazer and matching trousers. Both pieces were decorated with large flowers that were strategically placed throughout. The reality superstar complemented the ensemble with a pink blouse that peaked out slightly underneath her outerwear.

Kris and Kendall Jenner attend Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

To amp up the glam, Kris accessorized with large diamond hoop earrings and a sparkling silver clutch that was also by Valentino. The television personality took her look up a notch with a pair of silver metallic pumps. The sharp silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe, stud accents along the instep and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

When it comes to footwear, Kris tends to gravitate towards pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zannoti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

Kris and Kendall Jenner arrive at Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics launch party at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: Click to flip through the gallery to see Jenner’s sharpest looks through the years.