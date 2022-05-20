Kris Jenner Goes Shopping With the Stars in Sheer Maxi Dress, Bralette & Sneakers in Italy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kris Jenner showcased her uber-fabulous sense of style while shopping in the Italian village of Portofino today. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family swapped her usual monochromatic looks for a cool and comfortable ensemble.

For the retail therapy outing, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum wore a semi-sheer chiffon maxi dress. The breezy number was emblazoned with a silver star print all-over and included long, billowy sleeves, a high mock neck and thigh-high side slits. She teamed the fun frock with a black bralette and form-fitting leggings.

Kris Jenner spotted in shopping in Portofino, Italy on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Kris Jenner out and about in Portofino, Italy on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Jenner accessorized the causal outfit with sleek black shades, a miniature silver handbag and large hoop earrings that was also adorned with stars.

Related Zaya Wade Does High Kicks for Fierce 'Fortnite' Outfit Makeover to Debut Female Warrior Zuri Skin Simone Biles Takes Flight in Crop Top, Leggings & Versatile Dad Shoes With Louis Vuitton Luggage Anne Hathaway Puts Modern Twist on Formal Suiting With Sleek Sneakers Ahead of Cannes Film Festival 2022

To give her look a luxe but sporty finish, the media personality slipped into a pair of white trainers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Kris Jenner spotted shopping in sheer maxi dress and white sneakers in Portofino, Italy on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Jenner had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes over the years, the business mogul and reality star has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet. However with that in mind, Jenner’s style is anything but boring.

From leather pants and bold patterns to pant suits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zannoti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $70.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75.

Flip through the gallery to see Jenner’s sharpest looks through the years.