Just Like Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner Gets Political With LA Mayor Race Endorsement for Rick Caruso & Spins Formal Suiting With Travis Scott’s AJ1 Sneaker Collab

Kris Jenner is a master at monochrome moments. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family pulled out an all-black ensemble while meeting with Rick Caruso. The 63-year-old businessman and philanthropist is currently running for Mayor of Los Angeles.

In the new photo shared today, the duo is all smiles as they pose in an office space in Los Angeles. “Thanks for coming by the office, Rick, and for telling me all about your plans for LA! I’ve known @rickcarusola for a long time. He is an amazing father, businessman and philanthropist and has a great love for Los Angeles. I love this city and I want to see it thrive! I support Rick Caruso as he runs for Mayor of Los Angeles. There is no better choice! #CarusoCan #RickCaruso,” Jenner wrote.

This isn’t the first Jenner to get political. Kris’ ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner notably ran for California governor as a Republican in 2021.

Caitlyn Jenner, candidate for Governor, leaves after she casting her ballot for the California gubernatorial recall election at a vote center set up in City Hall, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: AP

When it came to the outfit, Jenner put a casual spin on formal suiting. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum wore a sharp black blazer with a top and baggy pants. Caruso looked dapper for the outing in a dark suit, white button down shirt and brown loafers.

Fragment x Travis Scott Jordan 1. CREDIT: StockX

For footwear, she swapped her usual pumps and sandals for the Fragment x Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 Low Fragment Design x Travis Scott nods to the original 2016 Air Jordan 1 Fragment with its simple color blocking. It features a smooth white leather upper with black and royal blue leather overlays. From there, a signature reversed Swoosh and yellowed soles add a Cactus Jack flair to the classic silhouette.

Jenner had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes over the years, the business mogul and reality star has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet. However with that in mind, Jenner’s style is anything but boring.

From leather pants and bold patterns to pant suits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zannoti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

