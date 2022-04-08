Kris Jenner Pops in Hot Pink Cape Dress With Studded Pumps at ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu Premiere With Corey Gamble

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kris Jenner made a bold arrival alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble at the Los Angeles premiere of her family’s new Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians” held at Goya Studios on Thursday. The highly anticipated television show officially debuts on April 14 and follows the next chapter of the industry’s most famous family after their long-running E! series concluded.

The momager and matriarch, who usually loves to wear all-black ensembles, was Barbie-chic in a full hot pink outfit by Valentino. Jenner wore a maxi cape dress that was complete with a round neckline, fluttery sleeves and a ruffled hemline.

To continue with a monochromatic moment, the media personality accessorized with Valentino’s small Roman stud tote bag. The gold-tone hardware punctuates the padded exterior of the vibrant handbag, which also includes a detachable shoulder strap and twist-lock fastening. The tote retails for $3,150. Jenner also added pearl earrings, a gold embellished necklace and chunky chain bracelets. After debuting a new and unexpected hairstyle this week, a long bob with bangs, Jenner returned to her signature pixie cut.

When it came down to footwear, the reality star polished off her look with Valentino Garavani Roman Stud T-Strap Pumps. Bold studs inspired by architectural details on Roman palaces gleam along the straps of this calfskin pump with a pointed toe and tapered heel. Jenner’s particular pair retails for $1,150 and features leather uppers, lining and sole and an adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure.

