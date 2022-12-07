Kris Jenner Gives Dramatic Ruffled Look Edgy Details With Latex Gloves & Pointy Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022 for ‘Kardashians’ Reality Show Award

Kris Jenner gave her monochromatic style an upgrade at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight.

The momager and matriarch of Kardashian-Jenner family appeared onstage at the Barker Hangar with her daughter Khloe Kardashian to accept The Reality Show of 2022 award for their hit Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

Kris Jenner accepts the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The television personality wore a blazer with coordinating pleated trousers. Jenner’s overcoat fell delicately off one shoulder and included dramatic ruffled detailing along the bust line. The garment also had side slant pockets and buttons at the center.

To further elevate the moment, Jenner accessorized with black latex gloves and oversized diamond stud earrings. For glam, the media mogul went with a dark smokey eye and neutral pout.

Jenner completed her look with pointy boots. The silhouette peeked out underneath her pants and featured a sharp triangular toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

(L-R) Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accept The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Khloe matched with her mother and also opted for an all-black outfit. The Good American co-founder wore an ’80s-inspired ensemble that included an off-the-shoulder suit jacket and black pants.

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

