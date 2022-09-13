Kris Jenner Chicly Suits Up in All-Black Outfit With Leather Gloves & Loafers for Dennis Basso’s NYFW Show

Kris Jenner had an all-black moment while attending the Dennis Basso show for The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12 in New York City.

The businesswoman wore an all-black blazer suit to the NYFW event on Monday night. She added a solid black crewneck tee underneath the blazer, and kept it in monochrome with black loafers and a pair of glossy black leather gloves.

Kris Jenner and Fern Mallis attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Kris Jenner and Fern Mallis attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City.

To accessorize, she went with black sunglasses and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops. Jenner kept her shining dark brown pixie cut in a side swept look and went with her infamous makeup look with a smokey eye and a nude lip.

She attended the event with Tommy Hilfiger’s wife Dee Ocleppo. Jenner went to Hilfiger’s show the day prior with boyfriend Corey Gamble at Skyline Drive-in Theater in Brooklyn.

Kris Jenner, Dennis Basso and Martha Stewart attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

At Basso’s show, the reality star caught up with celebrity chef Martha Stewart. Jenner, Basso, Stewart and Ocleppo all spoke after the show and posed for a picture. Jenner has been seen all over New York attending many NYFW events. Earlier during the day, the businesswoman stepped out with her daughter Kendall Jenner. The 26-year-old model has been seen modeling in multiple shows this week including the Proenza Schouler Show.

Jenner is known for her sophisticated style. She is famous for loving a look that features a blazer. Jenner loves to put on a matching set and wear neutral tones but will sometimes surprise everyone with a pattern or bright colored power suit. As for her footwear, Jenner loves to wear boots or sneakers for a casual occasions but loves to pull out her best pumps or stilettos for a red carpet event.

