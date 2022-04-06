Kris Jenner Debuts New Haircut That’s Down to Her Shoulders & Goes Monochromatic With Pointy Pumps on Dinner Date

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian matched in all-black for a complementary monochrome effect while out for dinner in LA last night.

Jenner linked arms with her daughter while leaving a restaurant in a sleek black suit. The 66-year-old sported a black oversized blazer with one button clasped at the center as well as a chic satin lapel. The simple jacket also featured silver sparkly flower-shaped detailing embroidered on each side. She layered a straight-neck black shirt under the jacket and paired the ensemble with matching trousers.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Korey Gamble leave dinner together at Osteria Mozza Italian Restaurant in Hollywood, CA on April 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA For accessories, Jenner added more sparkles to the look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a small Dior shoulder bag that featured the signature initials on the strap. The reality TV star polished off the look with a sleek haircut, debuting a long bob and bangs. It’s a striking hairstyle is a departure for the former E! fixture (and soon Hulu), who has embraced a pixie cut for years. Her pointed-toe shoes peeked out beneath her long trousers.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Korey Gamble leave dinner together at Osteria Mozza Italian Restaurant in Hollywood, CA. 05 Apr 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, Khloe wore a similar black and silver color scheme. The 37-year-old looked luxurious in leather. She sported a black mini dress with pointed toe thigh-high boots and a long leather trench coat that draped down to her ankles. She was accessorized with short leather gloves and a thick silver chain strapped bag and dark sunglasses.

Monochrome outfits have been trending in the past year due to their chic appearance. The styling hack incorporates matching clothing, footwear and accessories in the same colors or prints for a streamlined look. Celebrities like Megan Fox, Jordyn Woods and Saweetie have all been spotted in single-tone outfits as well.

