Kris Jenner Goes Wild in Leopard Print Feather Dress & Flip Flops in Italy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kris Jenner was all smiles in Italy on Saturday.

Jenner was seen in a wild animal print dress. The “Momager” wore a mock neck, long-sleeved leopard print dress that almost resembled a swimsuit cover-up sans the decorative feathers. The dress was slightly oversized and was hemmed with tufts of tan feathers.

Jenner wore large gold dangling earrings and black square-framed sunglasses, opting for comfort after the big event. Keeping with the comfort theme, Jenner stepped into black thong-toed flip-flops, showing off her red pedicure. The flip-flops seem easy to walk in, surely giving the mom of multiple a break from heels.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, and Kendall Jenner seen in Portofino after Kourtney’s wedding. CREDIT: Mega

The Jenner and Kardashian clan arrived in Portofino, Italy, on Friday for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to musician Travis Barker. On the day of their arrival, the group went out for dinner in the scenic port village where the group celebrated with good food and even better company. The ceremony was held in a rented-out castle in glamorous, Kardashian-Jenner fashion.

Earlier this weekend, Jenner spotted shopping. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum wore a semi-sheer chiffon maxi dress. The breezy number was emblazoned with a silver star print all-over and included long, billowy sleeves, a high mock neck, and thigh-high side slits. She teamed the fun frock with a black bralette and form-fitting leggings. Jenner accessorized the casual outfit with sleek black shades, a miniature silver handbag, and large hoop earrings that were also adorned with stars.

To give her look a luxe but sporty finish, the media personality slipped into a pair of white trainers. White sneakers remain the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility.

Kris Jenner out and about in Portofino, Italy on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

