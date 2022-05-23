Kris Jenner Goes Retro in Disco-Inspired Sheer Dress With Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party

Kris Jenner channels the ’70s in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding after-party on Saturday in Portofino, Italy.

Jenner joined her family for an afterparty filled with fun, dressed in a retro-inspired look that had the “Momager” dancing disco all night long. The mom-of-six posed before a mirrored wall that looked like a disco ball, posting the picture to her Instagram page. The post comes on the cusp of Jenner’s feature in Time Magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People” of 2022.

Jenner wore a boxy peachy maxi dress riddled with sparkles and peach-colored feathers. The fabric making up the gown was slightly sheer, gradually becoming opaque at the bottom. It seemed like Jenner popped on a slip underneath for some extra coverage. Feathers lined the high mock neckline and down the front of the dress, gathered in bunches all over the fabric and near the end of the sleeves.

Circular smaller sequins framed the neckline, while larger sequins dotted the rest of the dress in a sporadic fashion. Jenner’s shoes aren’t visible but the star could get away with a flat of some kind in a peachy hue.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding has been one of the most lavish of the Kardashian clans. Held in Italy and hosted by Dolce and Gabbana, the three-day-long affair included a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny and an afternoon boating trip. Ultimately, it culminated in a ceremony at Portofino villa L’Olivetta and reception at castle Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino harbor, with numerous guests that included the full Kardashian and Jenner families, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Fox. Prior to their wedding, Barker proposed to Kardashian on October 17, 2021, at the shoreline of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel; the duo also held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, and were legally married in the United States in Santa Barbara in May.

