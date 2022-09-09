Kris Jenner Suits Up in Checkerboard Prints & Sharp Boots For James Corden’s Lie Detector Hot Seat With Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner took a sharp approach to fashion while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner.

For the occasion, the media mogul and momager put a trendy twist on sophisticated style moment. Kris wore a black and white checkered suit. The ensemble consisted of a blazer and matching trousers. Underneath, she was wearing a white top that included a black bow at the center with sheer and lace detailing.

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Sept. 8, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Completing Jenner’s look was a pair of black leather pointy boots. The shoe style had a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Kris Jenner answers questions on a lie detector while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Sept. 8, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Kris spoke to Corden about working at a candle shop, being a successful businesswoman and mom to six children and her second Kylie Cosmetics collaboration. The business mogul also strapped into a lie detector to face questions from Kylie and Corden about her family, relationship with Corey Gamble and if Kendall Jenner finally learned how to cut a cucumber.

Kris had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet.

However with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pant suits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

