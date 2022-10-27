Kris Jenner Goes Casual-Chic In Sweatpants & Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High Sneakers for Date-Night With Boyfriend Corey Gamble

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kris Jenner swapped her usual all-black attire for a casual ensemble while out with her partner Corey Gamble in Los Angeles today. The dynamic superstar duo was a coordinated cozy couple for the outing.

Jenner served a monochromatic moment, stepping out in a long-sleeve loose-fitting top and matching sweatpants. Sticking to a laid-back vibe, the media mogul and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family accessorized with black aviator shades and carried a black crocodile Hermés Birkin bag.

Kris Jenner heads out in Los Angeles on October 26, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner spotted out in Los Angeles on October 26, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Corey Gamble sported a vibrant cream and blue windbreaker jacket, which he paired with a simple white T-shirt and matching shorts. Completing Gamble’s look was a pair of white sneakers. The silhouette had reflectors on the toe and was set on a thick, chunky outsole.

Related A Spider-Man x Air Jordan 1 High Collab Is Reportedly Dropping in 2023 The Air Jordan 1 High 'Lost and Found' Is Releasing in Sizes For the Entire Family Eastside Golf Remixes Two Popular Air Jordans For Next Collab

When it came down to the shoes, Jenner tied her outfit together with Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 High OG TS SP sneakers. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG TS SP features a new look on the iconic silhouette, thanks to an oversized backward-facing Swoosh on the lateral side. A traditionally oriented Swoosh graces the medial side of the upper, which is built with a blend of white leather and brown suede. Additional unique details include a double-layer construction on the collar and Scott’s crudely drawn face logo embossed on the heel.

Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High OG TS SP. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Kris Jenner spotted out in Los Angeles on October 26, 2022.. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Kris had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet.

However, with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pantsuits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

PHOTOS: Click to flip through the gallery to see Jenner’s sharpest looks through the years.