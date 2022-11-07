Kris Jenner Looks Effortlessly Chic in Pleated Skirt & Stiletto Boots For Date Night With Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner was utterly chic while strutting through the streets of New York City with her partner Corey Gamble. The dynamic duo enjoyed a night out in the Big Apple on Sunday night.

Jenner served a monochromatic moment for the occasion, stepping out in an oversized ankle-length black coat. The stylish outerwear had wide lapels and was decorated with gold buttons. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family wore the jacket with a sheer turtleneck top and pleated skirt.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble out in New York City on November 6, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble spotted out in New York City on November 6, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Completing the reality star’s look was a set of black leather boots. The slouchy silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Corey Gamble took a casual approach to style while out with Jenner. The business executive was spotted out in an olive green crewneck shirt and grey trousers. Gamble tied his look together with sleek sneakers that matched his shirt perfectly.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble out and about in New York City on November 6, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Kris had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet.

However, with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pantsuits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

