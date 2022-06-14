Kris Jenner Delivers Romantic Glamour With Corey Gamble in Pink Graphic Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels for Sailing in Italy

Kris Jenner is setting the tone for the summer. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family uploaded a photo of herself and her partner Corey Gamble as they enjoyed a decadent getaway on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Tommy and Dee Hilfiger also joined the couple on the extravagant excursion.

The dynamic superstar duo brought out their most stylish resort looks while vacationing through the Mediterranean. Jenner looked flawless and vibrant in a long-sleeve pink printed maxi dress, which she paired with a matching headscarf. To amp up the glamour, the “Kardashians” star accessorized with her signature oversized frames, dangling diamond earrings and layered necklaces. She let her look speak for itself with soft glam and neutral glossy pout.

Gamble was sure to complement Jenner’s ensemble in a red and white coordinating set that consisted of a short-sleeve button-down shirt with matching shorts. The business executive rounded out his look with mirror aviator shades, an icy watch and red slip-on sneakers.

Jenner’s dress delicately swept the floor and didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she finished things off with statement silhouette.

Jenner had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes over the years, the business mogul and reality star has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet. However with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pant suits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zannoti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

