Kris Jenner Dips Into The Archives With Oversized Blazer, Wide-Leg Trousers & Pointy Heels for Jean Paul Gaultier Show With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner brought haute couture to the front row with her partner Corey Gamble at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Paris today. Kim Kardashian, North West, Anna Wintour, Alessandra Ambrosio also attended the event. The high fashion affair saw designer Olivier Rousteing take the reins for a special one-off collection.

Jenner dipped into the archives for the event, pairing a black oversized blazer with a blue and white striped mock neck top. The double breasted overcoat was complete with pointy, curved shoulder pads and wide satin lapels. Her look gave major retro vibes as she added sleek black shades and statement drop earrings.

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022/2023 show during Haute Couture Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

(L-R) Kris Jenner, North West and Kim Kardashian at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff

Jenner complemented her outwear with wide-leg trousers. Her footwear peaked out underneath her pants and appeared to be a pointy leather silhouette. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has stayed true to her signature sleek style sense throughout Paris Fashion Week. The reality superstar opted for a similar shoe style for the Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show. Jenner attended the event with her 9-year-old granddaughter North West. The duo made an appearance at the event to support Kim Kardashian, who strut down the runway along with numerous stars including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Jenner wore a breezy satin cape dress with sharp pointy shoes an XS Balenciaga Hourglass top handle bag.

L-R) Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble att the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

