Kris Jenner Gets Edgy In Cropped Blazer, High-Waist Trousers & Shiny Boots With Corey Gamble In Paris

Kris Jenner served an edgy monochromatic moment while out in Paris with her boyfriend and business executive Corey Gamble today. The dynamic superstar duo was spotted leaving Jean Paul Gaultier headquarters.

The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family was stylishly dressed for the outing, stepping out of the building in a cropped black blazer. The overcoat included wide satin lapels, a deep V-neckline and a sharp hem. The reality superstar teamed the outwear with a black top and high-waist trousers.

To amp up the glam, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum accessorized with dark aviator shades and square Chanel handbag. The padded purse had a gold top handle and the French label’s signature CC logo on the flap.

Gamble was effortlessly fly in a blue short-sleeve shirt and navy blue trousers. He carried a black bag and slipped into a pair of sneakers.

Completing Jenner’s look was a pair of black boots. The shoe style was the perfect touch to her ensemble. The shiny silhouette laced up to the top and featured a rigged sole for greater traction.

Jenner had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes over the years, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet. However with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pant suits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zannoti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

