Kris Jenner Radiates in Red Ruffled Dress & Metallic Pumps at Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas Eve Party

It was a very Merry Christmas for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who celebrated the holiday with an extravagant party. On Monday, Kim Kardashian uploaded a series of photos from the star-studded bash that was hosted by Kourtney Kardashian.

Kris Jenner appeared in festive fashion for the occasion, posing alongside her daughters — Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The momager and media mogul was effortlessly chic in a red floor-length gown. The top of the garment featured ruffled detailing, while the bottom was tiered with dramatic pleats.

To amp up the glam factor, Kris went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout. The reality superstar accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a small Santa purse.

When it came down to footwear, Kris seemingly completed her look with a set of silver metallic pumps. The silhouette peeked out slightly underneath her gown and included a sharp, pointed toe and studs along the instep.

Related Olivia Culpo Matches With Her Sisters in Gingerbread Pajamas & Ugg Boots for Christmas Heidi Klum Laces Into Cream Combat Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz for Christmas Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Christmas With Her Family in a Flowy Mint Green Dress

Kris had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet.

However, with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pantsuits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

The Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party was truly a family affair. Held annually, the 2022 event was attended by the full Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West. The occasion took place at Kourtney Kardashian’s home and featured a performance by Sia — which North joined during a rendition of “Snowman.”

PHOTOS: Click to flip through the gallery to see Jenner’s sharpest looks through the years.