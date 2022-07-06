Kris Jenner Puts Sleek Twist on Flowy Cape Dress With Pointy Shoes at Balenciaga Haute Couture Fashion Show

Kris Jenner continued her monochromatic streak for Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris today. Creative Director Demna unveiled a collection filled with signature skintight bodysuits, dramatic ballgowns, unadulterated glamour and impeccable craft aplenty. The high fashion affair turned into a star-studded event as several A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell all walked the runway.

Jenner was joined by her 9-year-old granddaughter North West and Migos rapper Offset in the front row. The media mogul arrived in a shiny, satin cape dress. The sleek number had a slightly ruffled turtleneck, short sleeves and a delicate, sweeping hemline. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family took her look up a notch with black square shades, chunky diamond rings and an XS Balenciaga Hourglass top handle bag.

Kris Jenner arrives at the Balenciaga fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris, France on July 06, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Kris Jenner attends the Balenciaga fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris, France on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Completing Jenner’s look was a pointy black silhouette. The shoe style peeked out underneath her gown and featured an elongated pointed toe.

North was super stylish to get the first look at the new designs from the luxury fashion house. She served a grunge street style moment stepping out in a long-sleeve graphic T-shirt. She teamed her top with distressed raver pants and accessorized with futuristic shades and layered choker necklaces. She rounded out the look with the Balenciaga x Crocs clogs.

North West and Kris Jenner at the Balenciaga show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

