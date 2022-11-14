Kris Jenner Commands Attention in Dramatic Floral Dress & Hidden Heels at Baby2Baby Gala 2022

Kris Jenner made an entrance over the weekend for this year’s Baby2Baby Gala.

The Jenner Communications founder arrived at the charitable event in an Elie Saab gown comprising light pink botanical motifs and crystal embellishments decorated throughout the piece’s silhouette. Its long sleeves featured lace details and semi-sheer material embroidered in a similar arrangement with the same floral pattern and crystal adornments.

Her look debuted on the runway for the designer’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection last March during Paris Fashion Week.

Kris Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

She kept it simple when it came to accessories, with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and accompanying rings, which she wore on each hand. For glam, she combined shimmery eyeshadow with nude lipstick. Etienne Ortega applied her makeup and frequently works with Jenner.

The momager went for a hidden look as her footwear choice for the evening was not visible due to her gown’s floor-length design. Though she most likely opted for coordinating stilettos or pumps, two styles she often steps out in for the red carpet. She has fronted these shoe types from labels such as Gucci, Chanel, Valentino, and those by Brian Atwood. Jenner most recently opted for a similar concealed footwear ensemble for the 2022 CFDA Awards with a floor-length Schiaparelli gown in black.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jenner was later joined on the carpet by her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who wore a classic velvet tuxedo and pants with a satin dress shirt.

The “Kardashians” star had much to be proud of as her daughter Kim Kardashian received the nonprofit organization’s Giving Tree Award. The SKKN by Kim founder accepted her award in a bubblegum pink Balenciaga gown that featured cutout details and bowties across its bodice, sleeve hems, and back. Sister Kylie Jenner also attended in support and wore a flowy, custom halter-neck dress by Loewe.

