Kris Jenner Slips on Studded Pumps at 818 Tequila Party for Daughter Kendall Jenner

Leave it to Kris Jenner to step out in style. On Thursday, the media mogul arrived at an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, Calif., to support her daughter Kendall Jenner, who owns the top-self spirit. The party turned into a star-studded family affair as Kris’ partner Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Justin and Hailey Bieber were also in attendance.

Kris took a delicate approach to her signature monochromatic style of dressing for the celebration. “The Kardashians” star showcased her business-chic sartorial sense in a baby pink ankle-length blazer. The standout outerwear was adorned with sleek white buttons along the bodice and had sharp lapels and side slant pockets.

Kris paired the coat with a simple white top and matching loose-fitting trousers. The reality star put her own personal touch on the look with sleek black shades, cuff earrings and a small light pink Hermés Birkin bag.

When it came down to the shoes, Kris rounded out her ensemble with pink pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style was decorated with large studs on the toe and along the instep and was set on a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Gamble was casual dressed for the fun outing. He sported a blue and white printed T-shirt with gray pants and navy blue sneakers.

Jenner had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes over the years, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet.

However with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pant suits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zannoti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

