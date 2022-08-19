×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kris Jenner Slips on Studded Pumps at 818 Tequila Party for Daughter Kendall Jenner

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Kris Jenner
2011
2012
2016
2017
View Gallery 10 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Kris Jenner to step out in style. On Thursday, the media mogul arrived at an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, Calif., to support her daughter Kendall Jenner, who owns the top-self spirit. The party turned into a star-studded family affair as Kris’ partner Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Justin and Hailey Bieber were also in attendance.

Kris took a delicate approach to her signature monochromatic style of dressing for the celebration. “The Kardashians” star showcased her business-chic sartorial sense in a baby pink ankle-length blazer. The standout outerwear was adorned with sleek white buttons along the bodice and had sharp lapels and side slant pockets.

Related

Kendall Jenner Gets Sleek in Raw-Cut Dress & Barely-There Heels for 818 Tequila Launch Party

Tia Mowry Celebrates Black Hair With Multiple Styles & Pays Tribute To Trailblazing Black Figures in Strappy Stiletto Sandals With Beyonce's New Music

Betsey Johnson Celebrates Her 80th Birthday with '80s and '90s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Kris Jenner, Pumps
Kris Jenner attends an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, CA on August 18, 2022.
CREDIT: GC Images
Kris Jenner, Pumps
Kris Jenner at an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, CA on August 18, 2022.
CREDIT: GC Images

Kris paired the coat with a simple white top and matching loose-fitting trousers. The reality star put her own personal touch on the look with sleek black shades, cuff earrings and a small light pink Hermés Birkin bag.

When it came down to the shoes, Kris rounded out her ensemble with pink pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style was decorated with large studs on the toe and along the instep and was set on a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Gamble was casual dressed for the fun outing. He sported a blue and white printed T-shirt with gray pants and navy blue sneakers.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Pumps
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend an 818 Tequila event in Malibu, CA on August 18, 2022.
CREDIT: GC Images

Jenner had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes over the years, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet.

However with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pant suits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zannoti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

Kris Jenner, Pumps
Kris Jenner at an 818 Tequila event in Malibu, CA on August 18, 2022.
CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: Click to flip through the gallery to see Jenner’s sharpest looks through the years.

Give your look a refined finish with light pink pumps.

Stuart Weitzman Glam 100 Strap Pump
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Glam 100 Strap Pump, $595

Nine West Fames Slingback Pumps
CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Fames Slingback Pumps, $40 (was $89). 

Steve Madden Vala Pink Patent Pumps
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pink Patent Pumps, $100

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad