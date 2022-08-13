Kourtney Kardashian Goes on Tour With Travis Barker in Ripped Mom Jeans and White Leather Boots

Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker’s No.1 groupie in new photos posted on Instagram.

The social media star posted couple-centric images with Barker on Friday, featuring the pair before the show at the drummer’s recent concert. The Blink-182 member also posted a quick video to his own Instagram of his drum work with Kardashian on his lap. The mom of three showed support for her husband with the blurry backstage shots, dubbing herself a “tour wife.”

The rockstar photoshoot saw Kardashian clad in highly distressed light-wash denim with stringy rips running down the front of both pant legs. The high-waisted denim was paired with a long sleeve crop top dotted with strategically placed circular cut-outs that gave the top an edgy flair. The reality tv star wore little to no visible accessories and kept her hair down in a short and shiny lob.

Barker wore bluish green camo pants and flexed his drumming form without a shirt on. The rocker wore a black beanie and silver chains and finished the outfit off with classic chunky black boots.

Following in the footsteps of her younger sisters, quite literally, Kardashian donned white Balenciaga Cagole boots with silver hardware. The edgy boots have been seen on everyone from Kim Kardashian to Noah Cyrus. The boots have quickly become a hot commodity for their punk rock vibes and sleek and recognizable look.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes similarly edgy styles with trendy details. One of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes is Prada’s popular lug-sole boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.