×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kourtney Kardashian Goes on Tour With Travis Barker in Ripped Mom Jeans and White Leather Boots

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
CP_A1339-2
March 2021
March 2021
April 2021
May 2021
View Gallery 12 Images

Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker’s No.1 groupie in new photos posted on Instagram.

The social media star posted couple-centric images with Barker on Friday, featuring the pair before the show at the drummer’s recent concert. The Blink-182 member also posted a quick video to his own Instagram of his drum work with Kardashian on his lap. The mom of three showed support for her husband with the blurry backstage shots, dubbing herself a “tour wife.”

The rockstar photoshoot saw Kardashian clad in highly distressed light-wash denim with stringy rips running down the front of both pant legs. The high-waisted denim was paired with a long sleeve crop top dotted with strategically placed circular cut-outs that gave the top an edgy flair. The reality tv star wore little to no visible accessories and kept her hair down in a short and shiny lob.

Barker wore bluish green camo pants and flexed his drumming form without a shirt on. The rocker wore a black beanie and silver chains and finished the outfit off with classic chunky black boots.

Related

Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky

Khloe Kardashian Gives the Little Black Dress a Twist in Balenciaga Bodycon Tubular Ruched Style With Ankle Booties

Bia Brings Edgy Biker Babe Energy In Moto Jacket & Electric Blue Heels at Stas x Booby Tape Launch Party

Following in the footsteps of her younger sisters, quite literally, Kardashian donned white Balenciaga Cagole boots with silver hardware. The edgy boots have been seen on everyone from Kim Kardashian to Noah Cyrus. The boots have quickly become a hot commodity for their punk rock vibes and sleek and recognizable look.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes similarly edgy styles with trendy details. One of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes is Prada’s popular lug-sole boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

See more of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s edgy couple style moments. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad