Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Show Off Their Edgy Style at Machine Gun Kelly Concert

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out to see their pal Machine Gun Kelly perform at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The newlyweds were photographed attending the L.A. concert with Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick. While Barker wore an embellished vest over a black graphic tee with red plaid pants, platform oxfords shoes and a black beanie, his new wife opted for a sheer cropped white shirt paired with a black mini skirt and a black vinyl duster coat.

Kourtney Kardashian attends Machine Gun Kelly’s L.A. concert with husband Travis Barker and daughter Penelope Disick. CREDIT: Chris Polk/Variety

The 43-year-old reality star pulled her head-turning look together with knee-high black leather boots. Meanwhile, Penelope — whose father is the Poosh founder’s ex Scott Disick — wore an all-black ensemble comprised of a black top and flouncy skirt with lace-up boots featuring buckles and zippered pouches along the shaft. She also donned a small black belt bag.

A closer look at Travis Barker wearing platform oxford shoes and Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick in tall black boots. CREDIT: Chris Polk/Variety

Since the eldest Kardashian started dating Barker, 46, at the beginning of 2021, her style has become noticeably edgier, with punk rock vibes and a lot more black in her rotation. As such, it’s no surprise to see her sporting this outfit at the MGK concert last night.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on July 13. CREDIT: Chris Polk/Variety

