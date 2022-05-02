Kourtney Kardashian Revives ’90s Dress-Over-Pants Trend in Platforms With Travis Barker Ahead of Met Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Power couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen arriving at the Ritz Hotel on Sunday night in New York after a trip to Italy. Their arrival comes one day prior to the Met Gala, May 2, which could very well explain their hotel stay.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they arrive at the Ritz Hotel. CREDIT: MEGA

“The Kardashians” star was seen walking hand in hand with her husband Barker in a grungy couple’s outfit. Kardashian wore a silky white slip dress with an asymmetrical hem under a matte black oversized bomber jacket The social media personality wore the pants-under-dress trend, donning black slacks under the silky slip. The style is grungy and layered, giving life and volume to the slip dress over top.

Kardashian rounds things out with black sunnies and a black mini bag and what appears to be a Versace wallet sticking out of the brim of the bag. With a little help from Barker, it seems that the Kardashian has been adopting a grunge aesthetic these days, making it her mission to match with the rough stylings of the Blink-182 drummer.

The pair has appeared together in mostly black, and a lot of it, passing on color for a post-punk style. Barker wore a distressed black tee, black skinny jeans and thick black sunglasses. The musician also wore a hefty gold chain.

Both Kardashian and Barker wore black shoes with a slight sheen. Kardashian chose to step out in black chunky platform boots with a round, pronounced toe. Barker bets on a classic pair of creepers with a slight platform. Both styles of shoes are very grunge, indeed, offering the pair extra inches and, of course, an edgier presence. Thick platforms are always a good idea for those who are looking to make an entrance. The shoe commands attention, and isn’t that what the grunge movement is all about?

